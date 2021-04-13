La Liga finds no evidence CÃ¡diz's Juan Cala insulted Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby 'in the alleged terms'

La Liga has found no evidence that CÃ¡diz's Juan Cala insulted Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby "in the alleged terms" during Sunday's top-flight encounter.