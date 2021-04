Added: 04.04.2021 5:20 | 10 views | 0 comments

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs faced a tough challenge but prevailed in overtime against the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four at the NCAA men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will square off against Baylor in the championship game Monday night. Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs sank a long three-pointer at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs to the championship game with a 93-90 win.