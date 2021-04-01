Major League Baseball is back with a 162-game schedule and actual humans in the stands



Added: 01.04.2021 15:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: dailycaller.com



After an abbreviated 2020 season that is now a blur, Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 teams in action before actual human spectators for a six-month, 162-game trudge to the postseason. More in rss.cnn.com »