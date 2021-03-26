ï»¿Friday, 26 March 2021
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Lewis Hamilton 'spoken to Bahrain officials' about human rights issues ahead of F1 race in country
Added: 26.03.2021 16:42 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.topgear.com.ph
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he's "spoken to Bahrain officials" about alleged human rights abuses in the country ahead of the Grand Prix in the country.
More in rss.cnn.com
»
Tags:
Lewis Hamilton
,
Formula One
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
Audi
BeyoncÃ©
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us