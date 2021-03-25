Vasek Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

Canadian Vasek Pospisil apologized for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday.