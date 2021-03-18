Former Dallas Maverick Shawn Bradley paralyzed after car hit his bike, team says



Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley was left paralyzed after a car struck him from behind while he was riding his bicycle in January, the team said. More in rss.cnn.com »