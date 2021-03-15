PSG's Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos victims of burglary during match



Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria was withdrawn during his side's loss to Nantes on Sunday after he received news that his home had been burgled, AFP reported. More in rss.cnn.com »