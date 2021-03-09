America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph



Added: 09.03.2021 8:38 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. More in rss.cnn.com »