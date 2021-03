Added: 08.03.2021 11:18 | 4 views | 0 comments

Tennis superstar Serena Williams says she understands the "pain and cruelty" suffered by Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, after the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed member of the royal family raised the issue of how dark their unborn baby Archie's skin would be while she was pregnant.