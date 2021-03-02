NFL owner, who is also a pilot, jets in to help secure J.J. Watt deal

Added: 02.03.2021 13:54 | 5 views | 0 comments

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell didn't leave anything to chance when it came to signing J.J. Watt -- the American businessman personally flew his jet to scoop up and transport the three-time defensive player of the year to his new team.