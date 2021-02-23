Czech free-diver breaks ice-swim world record



Added: 23.02.2021 18:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: fknachod.sklub.cz



Czech free-diver David Vencl swam nearly 81 metres (265.75 ft) beneath the ice on Tuesday, breaking the world record after braving the freezing water wearing only a swimsuit. More in rss.cnn.com »