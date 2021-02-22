Claressa Shields takes jab at boxing over treatment of female fighters



If you haven't seen enough of boxer Claressa Shields -- or if you may not even know the name -- that's her point. She's an elite athlete in her prime, suffering from an apparent case of under-exposure. More in rss.cnn.com »