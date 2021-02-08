Still going strong at 39, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal of club career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to defy the aging process as the 39-year-old striker scored the 500th and 501st goals of his club career in AC Milan's Serie A win over Crotone on Sunday.