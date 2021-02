Inside the Super Bowl halftime show



The sports world is rightly raving about Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for reaching his 10th Super Bowl this Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Tom Brady