A barber's positive Covid-19 test causes scare for the Kansas City Chiefs, reports say



Added: 04.02.2021 16:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pixelstalk.net



Could you imagine if several of the Kansas City Chiefs -- including quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- had not been able to practice or play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a haircut? More in rss.cnn.com »