Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor with second round knockout



Added: 24.01.2021 7:42 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.toptenrepublic.com



Fighter Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor early Sunday in a much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship re-match that left McGregor down for the count in the second round. More in rss.cnn.com »