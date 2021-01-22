Conor McGregor calls his return a 'wild ride' as he prepares to make comeback from third retirement



Conor McGregor is back. Again. The 'Notorious' UFC fighter returns to the Octagon after a third retirement this Saturday and his UFC 257 opponent Dustin Poirier is pleased not many fans will be able to attend. More in rss.cnn.com »