The swimmer poised to make British Olympic history



Source: www.youtube.com



On a chilly English November morning, Alice Dearing has woken up before sunrise to do what she does every day of the week; swim back and forth, length after length, hour after hour, in her university's swimming pool. England is in the midst of a global pandemic, but the 23-year-old has history in her sights. More in rss.cnn.com » England Tags: SWIFT