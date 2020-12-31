Becky Hammon becomes first woman to direct an NBA team as head coach in a regular season game

Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team as a head coach during the regular season, when she took over for San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich when he was ejected during a game on Wednesday.