West Brom stuns Liverpool with late Ajayi equalizer



Source: www.sportskeeda.com



Reigning Premier League champion Liverpool missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of the table as West Bromwich Albion salvaged a precious point for new manager Sam Allardyce in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Premier League