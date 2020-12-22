Tired of the 'rules' of gymnastics, she found freedom in parkour



Added: 22.12.2020 11:18 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: ashigaru.de



As she grew up, Silke Sollfrank competed at a high level as a gymnast. There was one problem -- she never liked "the competition" of the sport. More in rss.cnn.com »