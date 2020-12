MLS releases list of 25 greatest ever players. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not on it

"I came, I saw, I conquered," read Zlatan Ibrahimovic's tweet confirming he was leaving MLS at the end of last season. The Swedish soccer star might be confident he conquered North American football, but Ibrahimovic is a notable omission in the MLS' list of its 25 greatest ever players.