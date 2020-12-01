Shipwrecked sailor rescued after boat 'folded in two' in round-the-world race



Source: www.vendeeglobe.org



French sailor Kevin Escoffier has been rescued by fellow competitor and compatriot Jean Le Cam in a round-the-world race after spending over 11 hours in a life raft. More in rss.cnn.com »