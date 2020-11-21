Dominic Thiem edges Novak Djokovic in thriller to advance to final of ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem needed two monster tie breaks to overcome Novak Djokovic and advance to the final of the ATP Finals, beating the Serbian 7-5, 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (8-6) in a three-set thriller on Saturday.Â