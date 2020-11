Building a golf oasis in the desert



Added: 18.11.2020 12:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldtravelimages.net



While greenkeepers had a challenge to manage Augusta National as it was inundated with rain at the first ever fall Masters, the team at the inaugural Saudi Ladies International on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast faced a very different challenge as Shane O'Donoghue reports. More in rss.cnn.com » Saudi Arabia Tags: Audi