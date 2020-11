Bryson DeChambeau's Masters challenge evaporates after bizarre lost ball



Added: 14.11.2020 0:51 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: newzealandgolfdigest.co.nz



Bryson DeChambeau's much vaunted challenge for the Masters fell victim to a lost ball and a string of errant shots as fellow Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas were in a four-way tie for the clubhouse lead at Augusta National on Friday. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Lost