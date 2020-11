Emojis and emotion as LeBron and Rapinoe delight in Biden and Kamala win

Emojis and emotion abounded on the social media accounts of LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe -- two of US President Donald Trump's fiercest critics from the sporting sphere -- as they congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.