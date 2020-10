Karsten Warholm wants to win athletics' 'moon race'



It's not often an athlete clocks a personal best and then leaves the track with a nagging sense of disappointment. But after Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest 400m hurdles in history earlier this year, the Norwegian couldn't help but ponder what could have been. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Norwegian