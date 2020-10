Former Wallabies star becomes only the second rugby player to come out as gay

Added: 30.10.2020 10:52 | 10 views | 0 comments

Former Australian international Dan Palmer, who has become only the second male rugby union professional after Gareth Thomas to come out as gay, says he "routinely numbed" himself with a "heavy cocktail of opioids" as he struggled with his sexuality during his playing career.