Top NFL prospect tests positive for Covid-19



Clemson Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on college football's No. 1 team and seen as the likely top pick of the 2021 NFL draft should he leave college early -- has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play in Saturday's game against Boston College. More in rss.cnn.com » NFL, Tigers Tags: Football