Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series for the first time since 1988, defeat Tampa Bay Rays in six games

After a Major League Baseball season unlike any other, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the best-of-seven series four games to two.