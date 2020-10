Manchester United's American owners 'should spread some of the wealth' to help struggling clubs, says Gary Neville

Player, pundit, club owner, manager, captain, board member -- Gary Neville has worn a lot of different hats throughout his time in football. Now, alongside former English Football Association chairman David Bernstein, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Conservative lawmaker Helen Grant and others, Neville may have a new moniker: game-changer.