Driver throws bumper at rival during race



14.10.2020



Source: www.kartingmagazine.com



A driver has apologized and vowed never to race again after an outburst at a Karting World Championship race. Luca Corberi is now under investigation by the FIA, motorsport's global governing body. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FIA