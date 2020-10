Cowboys quarterback Prescott suffers horror ankle injury



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field on a cart choking back tears as he raised a fist to the fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium, after suffering a horrific injury during a SundayNFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. More in rss.cnn.com » New York Tags: NFL