Footballer handed six-game ban for using homophobic slur



Added: 07.10.2020



Phoenix Rising FC player Junior Flemmings has been handed a six-game suspension and undisclosed fine following an investigation by the USL Championship into his alleged use of a homophobic slur towards San Diego Loyal's Collin Martin. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Football