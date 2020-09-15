Neymar makes racism allegation as PSG's game against Marseille ends with brawl and five red cards

Paris Saint-Germain Forward Neymar says he was the target of a racist slur during the French champions' 1-0 defeat in Ligue 1 on Sunday to Olympique Marseille. The player at the center of the storm is Marseille's Álvaro González.