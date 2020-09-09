Naomi Osaka nearly moved to tears by messages from families of Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin



Source: au.ign.com



After her win Tuesday night in the quarterfinal match of the US Open, tennis star Naomi Osaka was nearly brought to tears by video messages from the parents of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery thanking her for honoring them during the tournament. More in rss.cnn.com »