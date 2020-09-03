Naomi Osaka calls attention to the death of Elijah McClain after US Open win



Source: www.seattletimes.com



Tennis star Naomi Osaka took time after a win on Wednesday to call attention to the death of Elijah McClain while wearing a mask with his name on it. More in rss.cnn.com »