On a downward spiral, golfer mulled opening pizzeria. Now he's back on top of his game



Added: 01.09.2020



Source: bbc.com



Considering he once came close to quitting the sport he loves to open up a pizzeria, American golfer Brendon Todd has earned the right to enjoy every single slice of life that comes his way these days. And with good reason too. More in rss.cnn.com »