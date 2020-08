Added: 29.08.2020 12:06 | 12 views | 0 comments

Major League Soccer is back in full swing. And like other athletes across sport, the Black Players for Change in MLS (BPC) are looking for a way that they can lend their support to the fight against systemic racism - beyond statements of support, and images of solidarity. After the release of a documentary that covered their protest at the MLS is Back tournament, the BPC are looking for concerete ways of making change.