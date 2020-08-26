'This is war!' How the relationship between Messi and Barca turned sour



Overnight, angry Barcelona fans descended on the Camp Nou to lay the blame at the feet of the man they hold responsible for Lionel Messi's desire to leave. More in rss.cnn.com »