'It's like dating a guy that you know sucks,' says Serena after loss

After relinquishing another lead and exiting the Western & Southern Open in the third round in New York, Serena Williams sounded a bit like 'Sex and the City' author Candace Bushnell, whose alter-ego Carrie Bradshaw chronicled the lives and loves of people she knew in the Big Apple.