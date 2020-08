Must-watch sports videos of the week



MotoGP drivers avoid serious injury after a dramatic crash. An extreme biker performs outrageous stunts on a supersonic plane. A 13-year-old girl fights for a chance to drive for the most famous team in Formula 1. And new footage emerges of a heated exchange during an NBA match. Here are the must-see videos of the week from the world of sport. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: NBA