Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses and Native American-themed face paint



Source: blog.ericbowersphoto.com



The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that fans won't be allowed to wear ceremonial headdresses and Native American-style face paint in the team's stadium. More in rss.cnn.com »