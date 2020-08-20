Reds Announcer Is Suspended After Using Homophobic Slur on Air



Source: www.youtube.com



The announcer, Thom Brennaman, apologized for his remarks, and said, “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.” More in www.nytimes.com »