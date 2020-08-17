US golf star Collin Morikawa, 23, wins maiden major at the PGA Championship



It will go down as one of those 'where were you when' moments. Where were you when Collin Morikawa struck what will surely become known as one of the greatest shots in golf history on his way to a first major title at the age of just 23? More in rss.cnn.com »