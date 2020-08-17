The Nets Are Playing Hard. But Can They Dethrone the Raptors?



The Nets have been one of the most impressive teams inside the bubble, but a first-round playoff matchup with the defending champion Toronto Raptors is a next-level challenge. More in www.nytimes.com »