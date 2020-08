Neymar and Kylian Mbappe prove their worth as PSG reaches first Champions League semifinal in 25 years

It took a whirlwind 149 seconds for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League fortunes to take a dramatic turn on Wednesday, a last-gasp victory over Atalanta ensuring the club could yet shed its status as the competition's most high-profile underachiever.