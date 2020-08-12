The First Round of the N.H.L. Playoffs Is Set. There Have Already Been Upsets.



The top seeds in the Western and Eastern play-in tournaments were eliminated, and the No. 1 teams in the round robin slid to fourth as the first round is set to begin Tuesday. More in www.nytimes.com »