WNBA players, including on team co-owned by US Sen. Kelly Loeffler, wear shirts supporting her political challenger

Players on the WNBA team co-owned by Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and other WNBA teams were seen wearing "Vote Warnock" shirts in support of her Senate challenger before their games on Tuesday.